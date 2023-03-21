NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This year marks the 150th anniversary of Epiphone, a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has now set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations.

Epiphone recently announced a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Mon., by Gibson’s acoustic luthiers. The Chris Stapleton Frontier from Epiphone is now available worldwide at authorized Epiphone dealers, and on www.epiphone.com.

Tags