freedom exhibit.jpg

William H. Johnson, “Three Great Abolitionists: A. Lincoln, F. Douglass, J. Brown,” ca. 1945, oil on paperboard. Smithsonian American Art Museum, gift of the Harmon Foundation, 1983.95.51. Copyright: Smithsonian American Art Museum.

 Special Photo

ALBANY ─ In the mid-1940s, William H. Johnson painted tributes to African American activists, scientists, teachers, and entertainers who brought change to the world, and to international heads of state who worked to bring peace.

Those paintings in Johnson’s “Fighters for Freedom” series were shown as a group only twice during his lifetime. Starting Friday, these paintings that brilliantly illuminate the stories and accomplishments of the artist’s heroic fighters will be on view in the Haley Gallery of the Albany Museum of Art, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, through Dec. 10. Admission is free for everyone.

