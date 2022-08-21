Individuals interested in being involved with performances like those by Contemporary Christian musician David Crowder can get their foot in the door at a job fair at the Flint River Entertainment Complex Wednesday.
ALBANY – Those who've dreamed of claiming a front-row seat to the live entertainment industry and understanding the crucial behind-the-scenes goings-on, the Flint River Entertainment Complex is planning the job fair for you.
The local entertainment complex is searching for candidates to help create positive memorable experiences in southwest Georgia through a unique job fair. The job fair for event-related personnel will take place on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center in the meeting rooms.
Participating departments include food and beverage, box office, event services, operations and production. Potential opportunities include, but are not limited to, box office supervisor, stagehand, bartender/cocktail server and guest services staff.
Complex administration recommends and encourages all job seekers to bring multiple copies of their resume, dress professionally and arrive early. If interested in employment with the Flint River Entertainment Complex but unable to attend the job fair event, candidates are encouraged to visit the www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com website for employment opportunities.
To get the latest information about this event and all Flint River Entertainment Complex events, interested persons are encouraged to follow the complex on social media and visit its website. For more information, contact Chantryce Boone, the complex's director of marketing, at chantryce.boone@oakviewgroup.com or call (229) 301-1409.
The Flint River Entertainment Complex is owned by the city of Albany and is operated by OVG360. Located in Albany, the complex comprises of three venues: the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheatre. Hosting live spectator events, banquets, meetings, trade shows, conferences, concerts and more, Flint River Entertainment Complex brings quality entertainment to southwest Georgia. For a full list of events, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com
OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators.
