Individuals interested in being involved with performances like those by Contemporary Christian musician David Crowder can get their foot in the door at a job fair at the Flint River Entertainment Complex Wednesday.

ALBANY – Those who've dreamed of claiming a front-row seat to the live entertainment industry and understanding the crucial behind-the-scenes goings-on, the Flint River Entertainment Complex is planning the job fair for you.

The local entertainment complex is searching for candidates to help create positive memorable experiences in southwest Georgia through a unique job fair. The job fair for event-related personnel will take place on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center in the meeting rooms.

