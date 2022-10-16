flint riverquarium.jpg

Kids -- of all ages, obviously -- can enjoy early trick-or-treating Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Flint RiverQuarium and Throntateeska Heritage Center.

 Special Photo: Flint RiverQuarium

ALBANY -- With summer gone and cooler fall temperatures moving into the area, the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany is preparing for Halloween and other fun fall events.

Tricks & Treats: Friday, 5-7 p.m.

