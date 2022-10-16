ALBANY -- With summer gone and cooler fall temperatures moving into the area, the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany is preparing for Halloween and other fun fall events.
Tricks & Treats: Friday, 5-7 p.m.
Join us for trick-or-treating fun at the Flint RiverQuarium and Throntateeska, and along the "Candy Path" (aka Riverfront Trail) as well. Purchase admission at either location. Artesian Alliance members free.
Weekend Programs
Regularly scheduled programs each Saturday and Sunday are designed to provide opportunities for our visitors to get up-close and personal with our animals. Blue hole dive shows, exhibit feedings, tank talks, and animal chats all give a more in-depth look at individual exhibits and animal behavior.
October Movies at the Imagination Theater
Watermelon Magic: Thursday, Friday & Saturday, 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
"Watermelon Magic" is like no other film. It’s a sweet combination of story and science and the first big screen film devoted one of our most basic human needs: healthy food. International audiences delight in this nearly wordless burst of color and music. Weaving together documentary and narrative elements, "Watermelon Magic" chronicles a season on the family farm, as young Sylvie grows a patch of watermelons to sell at market. How will she let her babies go?
Expedition Chesapeake: Thursday, Friday & Saturday, noon & 3 p.m.
“Expedition Chesapeake, A Journey of Discovery” is a story of epic proportions that journeys into the mysterious and beautiful watershed and explores the connections between the millions of people, plants and animals that call it home. This unique, immersive film is a powerful educational tool for the next generation of environmental stewards and inspires people to learn how they can restore the health of the watershed and the estuary where they live.
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program -- First Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Boo at the Zoo: Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Tricera-Tots
Third Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Exhibit: Unsung African-American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia
Tricks & Treats with Flint RiverQuarium: Friday, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday Programs
Every Saturday -- Science experiments, planetarium shows, & exhibit interpretations
