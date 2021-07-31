...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
of 110 to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
A new presentation – “The Friends Experience,” created by Superfly X, Warner Brothers Consumer Products and the Warner Brothers Television Group – provides an immersive experience for those who still can’t seem to get enough of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.
There can be little argument that the 10-season run of “Friends” on NBC-TV made an indelible impression on viewers the world over.
“Friends” – which followed the adventures of six attractive single New Yorkers – covered more than 230 episodes from 1994-2004. The romantic comedy has proven to be so durable that the cast recently held a televised reunion on HBO that has garnered four Emmy Award nominations.
The award-winning “Friends” will live on in reruns and streaming presentations, and there remains a considerable appreciation for the show that held down a portion of NBC’s Thursday Night “Must-See TV” for years.
“The Friends Experience” in Atlanta, an interactive space featuring 12 rooms, activations and re-created sets, will run through Sept. 6 at Perimeter Point at 1155 Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs. “The Friends Experience” is open from noon-9 p.m. on Thursdays, noon-10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays.
“We’re beyond thrilled with the reactions we’ve seen by fans in Atlanta thus far,” Jon Mayers, founder and CEO of Superfly X, said in a news release. “We saw an opportunity to bring the experience to Atlanta, given the size of the market and local entertainment industry and we’re excited for the experience to officially be here.”
Among the highlights of “The Friends Experience” are re-created sets (such as Monica’s kitchen), Chandler and Joey’s apartment and Central Perk, along a retail store with exclusive merchandise. There are also rooms filled with props, costumes, character moments and scripts from the show.
According to the news release, to ensure a safe environment for staff and guests, “The Friends Experience” is continuing COVID-19 protocols throughout the space, including but not limited, to requiring masks when not taking photos and thorough cleaning and sanitizing measures.
Tickets start at $32.50 (plus taxes and fees) and can be obtained by visiting www.FriendsTheExperience.com. Guests can reserve a timed entry and the self-guided experience generally takes 45 minutes to an hour. The experience’s retail store is accessible without a ticket.
