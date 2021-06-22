ALBANY -- The Friends of Chehaw organization has announced the resumption of its Conservation Lecture Series. The public is invited to hear Lynn Fowler share tales of her exploits and memorable career Thursday at 7 p.m. at Chehaw's Creekside Center.
Fowler was born in Baltimore, one of seven children. She grew up in various university towns where her father was a professor of physics. Her grandparents owned a farm outside Albany on Mud Creek Road, which she visited at least twice a year. Her father’s brother, Jim Fowler, a wildlife expert of "Wild Kingdom" television fame, had a great influence on her.
Fowler obtained her BA in Biology from Earlham College in Richmond, Ind., followed by a master’s degree in Zoology from the University of Florida, which encompassed a study of marine turtles in Costa Rica. She traveled to the Galapagos Islands in 1978 and became one of the first female naturalist guides working for the Galapagos National Park. Fowler returned to UF and completed requirements for a doctorate in 1983, based on her research of giant tortoises on Alcedo Volcano on Isabela Island, where she spent a year and a half living on the rim of the crater collecting data.
She then lived in the Ecuadorian Amazon Basin and continued to do wildlife research under a grant from the National Geographic Society. Fowler has recently retired to the Fowler family farm after working as an expedition leader in the Galapagos Islands for Linblad Expeditions–National Geographic for 40 years. She also led expeditions to Baja, Calif., and the Amazon and has traveled to all seven continents.
The conservation series lecture will be held at the Creekside Center at Chehaw. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is free and open to the public.
