CORDELE -- In October, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train will celebrate 20 years of bringing tourists and economic stimulus to southwest Georgia. The anniversary week will include special trips for the public, state and local officials, and long-time volunteers. In addition, the Friends of the SAM Shortline, the nonprofit support group, is hosting a fundraiser.

On Oct. 29, the three luxury cars on the rear of the train will be used for a gala dinner, while the coaches will transport Halloween passengers to Trunk or Treat in Plains.

