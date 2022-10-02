CORDELE -- In October, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train will celebrate 20 years of bringing tourists and economic stimulus to southwest Georgia. The anniversary week will include special trips for the public, state and local officials, and long-time volunteers. In addition, the Friends of the SAM Shortline, the nonprofit support group, is hosting a fundraiser.
On Oct. 29, the three luxury cars on the rear of the train will be used for a gala dinner, while the coaches will transport Halloween passengers to Trunk or Treat in Plains.
Proceeds from the dinner event will be used to renovate the historic Samuel Hawkins car. Because of disrepair, the lounge/bar car has not been used for several years. Friends Chairman Nelson McGahee says that funds raised by the dinner, along with grant money secured by the nonprofit, will be used to add air conditioning and a water system, install a bathroom and remodel the interior.
“The restoration of the Hawkins car will add another luxurious option for dinner trains and other special events,” McGahee said in a news release.
Gala dinner passengers will board in Americus at 5 p.m. and return at 8:15 p.m. Donors will enjoy a reception and multicourse dinner and will receive a unique anniversary souvenir.
The 501(c)(3) Friends organization is encouraging area businesses and organizations to buy tables. Round tables of six are $1,000 per table, four-tops are $650 a table, and a table for two is $300. The newly remodeled Americus car and the private car J. Pinckney Henderson will be used for the special.
Tickets are available by calling the SAM office at (229) 276-0755.
