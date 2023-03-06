ALBANY -- Friday Fun Days and special weekend events are in store at the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany.
Events planned include:
Tadpole Time -- Friday, March 10, 10 a.m.
During this month's Tadpole Time, visitors will be reading the book "How to Catch a Leprechaun" by Adam Wallace, building a leprechaun trap, visiting the alligator exhibit, and meeting an alligator animal ambassador. Visitors may enjoy the Flint RiverQuarium on their own after planned time together.
Every month at Tadpole Time, visitors explore a different environmental theme for the youngest visitors. Tadpole Time is designed especially for parents and pre-schoolers, but all ages are welcome. It's free with your RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
Friday Fun Day -- Friday, March 31, 10 a.m.
What's everyone's favorite day of the week? Fri-yay, of course. The RiverQuarium is celebrating the fifth Friday in March with a Fun Friday program on the lawn. Visitors can enjoy the reading of "Leprechaun vs Easter Bunny" by Todd Tarpley, making a bunny trap/leprechaun catapult, meeting a special turtle animal ambassador, and visiting the dart frog exhibit. If the weather doesn't cooperate, no worries. The program will be moved indoors. This program is free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
Weekend Programs
Regularly scheduled programs each Saturday and Sunday are designed to provide opportunities for our visitors to get up-close-and-personal with our animals. Blue hole dive shows, exhibit feedings, tank talks, and animal chats all give a more in-depth look at individual exhibits and animal behavior.
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program -- First Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Catfish Rodeo -- March 25, 9 a.m.-noon
Spring Break Camp -- April 3-7
Cancer Ties 5K, Fun Run & Beer Relay -- April 15, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Tricera-Tots -- Third Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
DEA Exhibit -- Drugs: Costs & Consequences, now through Sept. 6
