During this month's Tadpole Time, visitors will enjoy a reading of the book "How to Catch a Leprechaun" by Adam Wallace, building a leprechaun trap, visiting the alligator exhibit, and meeting an alligator animal ambassador. 

 Special Photo: Flint RiverQuarium

ALBANY -- Friday Fun Days and special weekend events are in store at the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany.

Events planned include:

