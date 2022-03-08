ATLANTA — In acknowledgement of Women’s History Month, Jennifer Nettles, the Georgia native who went on to become a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and record producer, announced 500 Girls With Impact scholarships to be made available to young women 14-24.
The scholarships, each worth $895, mean that 500 young women 14-24 will be able to undergo Girls With Impact’s 10-week Business Academy at no cost.
A native of Georgia who sang at the age of 4 and played in local bands, Nettles has gone on to win three Grammy Awards. She is best known as half of the successful country-pop duo, Sugarland. Her own records include “That Girl” (2014), “Playing with Fire” (2016) and her latest album “Always Like New.” She recently starred as Jenna in the hit Broadway musical “Waitress.”
Nettles said that growing up in the Atlanta music scene had a huge impact on her success.
“I watch musicians like Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls and R.E.M. — very vocal, very political, very big activists within not only the music community, but in the community at large — (and that) made me unafraid to speak my truth,” Nettles said. “That’s why I’m partnering with Girls With Impact. Women continue to be terribly under-represented in music and throughout business — and I want to help change that for under-resourced young women in my home state.”
The Business Academy is delivered live, online by business instructors as a powerful extracurricular or work readiness program. In small classes, young women turn their passion into a business plan and, along the way, learn fundamentals of business — from problem solving and critical thinking to technology, finances and public speaking. Many graduates have gone on to receive large college scholarships.
Anika Mistry, 17, a Girls With Impact graduate, said, “My confidence went through the roof because of Girls With Impact.”
“Girls With Impact has given women a tremendous leg-up for college and career,” Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw said. “Jennifer Nettles is setting a powerful example of how we can use our talents to impact those less fortunate. Her passion and her voice are truly bringing equal opportunity to women.”
Women and girls from low- to moderate-income families (household income under $65,000) from throughout the state of Georgia may undergo the program at zero cost, thanks to Nettles’ contribution by using code NETTLES at girlswithimpact.org.
Classes begin each quarter. Participants may choose the day and time that best fits their schedule. The deadline for Academy classes starting April 11 is April 4.
