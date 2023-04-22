music grant.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia Music Foundation

ATHENS -- The Georgia Music Foundation announced Friday it has awarded more than $230,000 in Georgia Music Grants for 2023. Fifty-six schools and nonprofits across the state, from Dahlonega to Donalsonville, have received grants to support their music programs.

"We're not music educators ourselves," Foundation Chair Russell Bennett, a Walton County real estate developer and partner in Athens' Classic City Vinyl Works, said. "Our mission is to support the deserving programs that already exist at schools, after-schools, summer camps and nonprofits statewide."

