MARIETTA -- A Virtual to Center Stage statewide talent competition, presented by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, started Feb. 1 and will continue through March 15.
The competition is designed to provide undiscovered vocalists, dancers or instrumentalists, ages 8 and up, the opportunity for public recognition and the chance to perform live with the symphony during the 2021-2022 concert season. Amateur through professional solo talent, or groups up to 10, in any musical style may enter by submitting a three-minute audition video to the GSO between Feb. 1 and March 15. Friends, family and fans can help participants throughout the competition by way of public voting.
Virtual to Center Stage is sponsored by Cobb Travel & Tourism, the Marriott Atlanta Northwest at Galleria hotel and Atlanta ShowGuide magazine. In addition to a performance opportunity with the GSO, the winner(s) will receive a prize package valued at nearly $1,200, which includes hotel accommodations and gift certificates for selected local restaurants and attractions. The final winner(s) will be announced on June 18, and the performance date will be scheduled after the winner has been notified.
For complete competition details, visit talent.georgiasymphony.org.
Founded in 1951 in the music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home in Marietta, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 70th season, enriching the metro Atlanta community with accessible, critically acclaimed performances and providing educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts. With a large, immensely talented group of both professional and volunteer musicians led by music director and conductor Timothy Verville, the GSO offers imaginative programming that includes internationally recognized guest artists and collaborative performances.
Bringing orchestral, jazz and choral music to diverse audiences, the organization comprises the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, the GSO Jazz!, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Chorus. Reaching more than 127 schools from 17 counties in Georgia, the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra is the largest youth orchestra program in the Southeast and is one of the top 10 largest such programs in the United States.
