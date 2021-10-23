CORDELE — Whether it’s Halloween candy, a Christmas tree lighting, or a visit with Santa, the SAM excursion train will thrill and fill holiday wishes with what organizers call “a special flair.”
Georgia’s only rolling state park kicks off celebrations on Oct. 30 with “Trunk-or-Treat.” Passengers will depart from Georgia Veterans State Park at 3:45 p.m. and travel to Plains. Main Street Plains will be prepared for the ghosts and goblins with candy giveaways and shopping. There also will be sweet surprises on the train. All passengers are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. The train returns to the park at 8:45 p.m.
Plains also will be the destination for the traditional Christmas tree lighting Nov. 27. The train departs Veteran’s State Park at 4 p.m. and arrives in Plains at 5:45 p.m., in time for the annual Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony. During the two-hour layover, there also will be time to explore the shops and sample the peanut butter ice cream. A special guest will be onboard the train checking his list.
More Christmas fun can be enjoyed on the Candy Cane Express Dec. 3 and 4. The train will be decorated for the holidays, and Santa will have a special treat for the kids. The train departs from Georgia Veteran’s State Park at 10 a.m. both days and returns at 3:30 p.m.
Passengers on these trains also can board in Americus one hour and 15 minutes after the train leaves Veterans Park.
Another Christmas train will run Dec. 11, Dec. 17, and Dec. 18 from Cordele. There will be three hourlong trips each day. Trip No. 1 Departs at 5 p.m., trip No. at 6:30 p.m. and trip No. 3 at 8 p.m. These holiday excursions will all leave from the SAM Shortline Depot at 105 East Ninth Ave. in Cordele.
There also are special treat trains for the adults. The Wine and Cheese tasting train returns for an encore performance on Nov. 19. There will be two trips departing from Georgia Veterans State Park. One leaves at 5:30 p.m., the other at 7:30 p.m. During the hour and 15-minute round trip ride, passengers will sample wines from Paulk Vineyard and taste other local products. This trip is for adults only, 21 and older.
Ticket prices for each excursion, additional information and reservations are available by visiting www.samshortline.com or calling (229) 276-0755.
