NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson recently announced the third artist model made in collaboration with multitalented guitarist, singer, songwriter, and five-time Grammy-Award winner, Keb’ Mo’. The new Gibson Keb’ Mo’ “3.0” 12-Fret J-45 is available at authorized Gibson dealers and on Gibson.com.

“This J-45 guitar is a great acoustic workhorse, which offers a richer, brighter, sound that delivers tight bass tones that record beautifully with a microphone, or a pick-up,” the artist said. “The Gibson team has worked hard to make this guitar great, and I’m out on the road now playing it every night. This is a quality guitar from Gibson, a brand you can trust.”

