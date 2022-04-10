us 19 dragway standalone.jpg
That noise residents along U.S. 19 South in Dougherty County are hearing weekends is the roar of engines from the U.S. 19 Dragway, as the racetrack -- under new management -- hosts racers from across the South. A story about the dragway with additional photographs will be featured in Wednesday's Southview section of the Herald.

 Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher

