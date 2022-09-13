The "American Pickers" are excited to return to Georgia. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel's hit television series throughout the state in December 2022.
"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking." The hit show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
The "American Pickers" staff continues to take the pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, the Pickers excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the state to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.
The "American Pickers" TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore Georgia's hidden treasure. The Pickers are looking for anyone with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through. Please note, the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
Interested persons are encouraged to send their name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, to call (646) 493-2184 or go on Facebook to @GotAPick.
