The History Channel's "American Pickers" series plans to film episodes of The hit television series throughout Georgia in December 2022.

The "American Pickers" are excited to return to Georgia. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel's hit television series throughout the state in December 2022.

"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking." The hit show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

