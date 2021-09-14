ALBANY – Country star Riley Green is bringing his We Out Here Tour with special guests Corey Smith and Mike Ryan to the Albany Civic Center on Jan. 15. Tickets to this event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
Born in Jacksonville, Ala., Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall.
Green shared the stage with his granddad and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come.
His full-length debut album, Different 'Round Here" was released in 2019 via BMLG Records and has produced Gold-certified No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl” and Gold-certified single “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died” – a song People praised “might take him to a whole new stratosphere,” and one he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers. Highlighting his Southern roots and relatability, Green co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone described as "drinks-in-the-air nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate."
Named ACM’s New Artist of the Year, Green recently released his next EP, "If It Wasn't for Trucks." Nominated for Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, he was also voted as one of CRS’ 2020 New Faces and was named MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year at its Country Breakout Awards.
Green was also selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and one of MusicRow’s 2019 “Next Big Things.” After playing on Brad Paisley’s 2019 World Tour, his own Get That Man a Beer Tour and Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication Tour, Green kicked off 2020 on Jason Aldean’s We Back Tour through the spring.
