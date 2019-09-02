TIFTON — Michael Jackson’s magical music and daring dance moves will be on display at the historic Tift Theatre on Sept. 26 when Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College presents the first show in the new ABAC at the Tift entertainment series.
Titled “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience,” the show begins at 7:30 p.m. at a cost of $35 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.purplepass.com/ABAC or by calling (229) 391-4895.
Featuring Michael Jackson tribute artists singing and dancing live at the Tift, the show takes the audience on a musical and visual journey into the world of Jackson’s music. The creators of the show lined up talented musicians and dancers from Broadway and Las Vegas to bring the legendary entertainer’s countless hits to life.
“Other historic theaters around the state are doing well with tribute and nostalgia shows, and that’s what the ABAC at the Tift series is all about,” ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said. “It’s just another way to engage people at the Tift and support live arts in the community.”
In a joint agreement with the city of Tifton, ABAC began managing the Tift on July 1, 2018. The venue is still owned by the city and available for rent for a variety of events.
“The partnership has gone really well,” Jones said. “ABAC has supplied a number of events, and rental events have gone up by 50 percent. Thanks to Brian Ray, we have had seven performances of the new Tift Community Players. The activity at the theater has picked up dramatically.”
Other events in the ABAC at the Tift series include “Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band” on Nov. 7; “Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience” on Feb. 13, and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters on April 30.
The Atlanta-based Allman Brothers tribute band faithfully recreates the sound of one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Using vintage equipment, the band rips through the catalog of Allman classics and makes the sounds of the '60s and '70s come alive again.
Southern Accents will bring the timeless melodies of Tom Petty to the Tift while capturing the sweet rhythms personified by the Gainesville, Fla., native who passed away in 2017. The band plays Petty’s music in a way that makes everyone fall in love with it all over again.
From “Yakkety Yak” to “Charlie Brown” to “Poison Ivy,” Cornell Gunter’s Coasters will play all their hits at the Tift. The Coasters originated outside of mainstream doo-wop, but their records became an important part of the doo-wop legacy through the '60s. The Coasters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
For more information about any of the ABAC at the Tift concerts, interested persons can call (229) 391-4895.