ALBANY — The pair often deemed the “fathers of faith films” — Alex and Stephen Kendrick, who got their start in the industry working through Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany — will release their latest film, “Lifemark,” on Blu-ray, DVD and digital format on Dec. 13.
The Kendricks’ films have surpassed $190 million at the box office and their productions’ impact has continued beyond theaters, with 30 million DVDs sold worldwide.
The brothers’ hit films “War Room,” “Courageous” and “Fireproof” have competed against some large Hollywood films with multmillion-dollar budgets and still scored well at the box office. “Fireproof” was the highest-grossing independent film of 2008, and “War Room” was the nation’s No. 1 film during its second weekend, knocking “Straight Outta Compton” out of the top slot.
One of the Kendricks’ most recent films, “Overcomer,” earned a rare “A+” CinemaScore awarded by moviegoers in exit polling, making Alex Kendrick the second director in history to receive three A+ CinemaScore ratings. On average, only two films a year earn the coveted A+ CinemaScore, which makes this feat all the more impressive.
While the Kendricks are nowhere close to ending their film career, they have a dream of raising up young filmmakers to continue the legacy that they have left. They have teamed up with longtime friend Kirk Cameron on “Lifemark,” which made more than $5 million at the box office this fall in a limited release with Faith Events. It’s the first Kendrick Brothers film that is based on an incredible true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation and love.
The Albany Herald soon will profile the Kendrick Brothers in an article.