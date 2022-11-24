kendricks.jpg

Alex and Stephen Kendrick, who got their start in the film industry working through Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, will release their latest film, “Lifemark” on Blu-ray, DVD and digital format on Dec. 13.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — The pair often deemed the “fathers of faith films” — Alex and Stephen Kendrick, who got their start in the industry working through Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany — will release their latest film, “Lifemark,” on Blu-ray, DVD and digital format on Dec. 13.

The Kendricks’ films have surpassed $190 million at the box office and their productions’ impact has continued beyond theaters, with 30 million DVDs sold worldwide.

Tags