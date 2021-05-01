CORDELE — The SAM Shortline Excursion Train is joining Train Day celebrations nationwide May 8 with its seventh annual “Touch-A-Train” event.
More than 152 years ago, on May 10, 1869, the “golden spike” was driven into the final tie at Promontory Summit, Utah, ceremoniously completing the first transcontinental railroad in the United States. To honor this event May 8 has been designated as National Train Day.
The Historic SAM Shortline Railroad in Cordele – Georgia’s only “rolling” state park – is celebrating the day at its Georgia Veterans State Park Depot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This family-friendly event allows kids and adults to get up close and take photos of the SAM Shortline train cars and the Heart of Georgia Railroad locomotives. Attendees can talk to the conductors as well as take a one-hour train ride from the Georgia Veterans Depot. As with other SAM excursion trains, staff and volunteers are committed to keeping passengers safe and continue to follow state COVID guidelines.
There will also be many emergency and large vehicles on display as well as heavy equipment, railroad vehicles and model train displays. Kids will enjoy the hay bale maze, bouncy house, putt-putt course, corn-hole games and more.
Admission: Train ride and group tickets (one-hour train ride)
♦ Adult coach $25
♦ Child coach $15 (ages 2-12)
♦ Deluxe $30
The Cordele-Crisp Touch-A-Train, presented by the Historic SAM Shortline Railroad, is made possible by the Cordele-Crisp Tourism Committee.
