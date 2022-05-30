LEESBURG -- Lee County Code Enforcement will be conducting its annual stormwater outfall inspection on the Kinchafoonee Creek Saturday. This year coordinator Jim Wright decided to do this inspection as a paddle, offering interested citizens an opportunity to come along to learn about stormwater.
Wright will be joined by Flint Riverkeeper Watershed Specialist R.J. Gipaya, who will be conducting water quality testing at the outfall sites and discussing water quality issues of this area.
Interested paddlers should meet the group at Sutton’s Landing off U.S. Highway 19 south in Lee County at 9 a.m. From there, organizers will shuttle people and boats up to Sandy Beach Landing on Kinchafoonee Creek for the start of the float. Paddlers should expect to be on the water about five hours.
“On our trip, you will learn about stormwater management, the importance of good water quality, how we collect water quality data, and, of course, some Q and A," Gipaya commented. "Don’t let the agenda deter you; the trip is not all business. There will be plenty of time to swim, play, and enjoy the creek. This paddle is intended for all skill levels and ages.”
Participants should bring whatever drinks and snacks they might want. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Don’t forget to pack and use sunscreen.
Those with their own boat are asked to bring the items listed above, along with the boat, paddle, and personal flotation device. It is state law to have a PFD for every person in a vessel, and Flint Riverkeeper and Code Enforcement strongly suggest that all participants on the paddle wear their PFD while in the boat.
Flint Riverkeeper has a small number of boats available to use for those who do not have one, but interested persons are encouraged to register ASAP to ensure that they will get a boat. Registrations for those needing a boat will end Wednesday at noon. Register to reserve a boat by emailing Jessica@flintriverkeeper.org or call the office at (229) 435-2241.
