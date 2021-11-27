ALBANY -- If anybody should know the inner workings and goings-on of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, it's LeeAnna Anglin.
That's why the symphony board recently voted to name Anglin, who served the last 3 1/2 years as the symphony orchestra's administrative assistant, the new general manager of the orchestra.
"Being a part of the symphony has been important to me the last 4 1/2 years (she served one year as a volunteer)," Anglin said. "It matters to southwest Georgia, and that's why it's important to promote and support this treasure we have."
Anglin has long been a supporter of the arts in the region. Before her work with the Albany Symphony Orchestra, she worked with Murphy Dance Studio in Albany.
Symphony Music Director/Conductor Claire Fox Hillard said Anglin's knowledge of the region and the arts will be invaluable as she works with the symphony.
"It's important that she knows and understands southwest Georgia," he said. "She knows how things work."
Anglin said education and outreach are two areas she wants to focus on as general manager of the symphony orchestra.
"Education is important, and while we've become involved in recent years in educational outreach, I'd like to build on what we've done," she said. "I think it's important to get the knowledge out to the region about the symphony and the impact it has, especially as we look at the area's rural communities."
