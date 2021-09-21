ALBANY — Kids of all ages are encouraged to check out the new programs available at Thronateeska Heritage Center.
Each Saturday the science museum explores science and Thronateeska exhibits through a variety of interactive programs and planetarium shows. Program topics and planetarium shows vary, but the schedule always includes:
10:30 a.m. – Planetarium Show
$5 for ages 4 and up/free for members
—
12:30 p.m. – Science activity or experiment, Free
—
1:30 p.m. – Planetarium Show
$5 for ages 4 and up/free for members
—
2:30 p.m. – Exhibit Interpretation, Free
—
Science Saturday
Sept. 25, 10 a.m.
Science can be fun. Join staff on Science Saturday, the fourth Saturday of the month, to explore hands-on science with fun experiments and activities. Geared toward ages 7-10 but all ages welcome.
Program cost: $3 per person for ages 4 & up/free for members, ages 3 and under free
—
Planetarium Shows: planetarium shows run Thursday and Friday
Saturday shows vary
$5 for ages 4 and up/free for members, ages 3 and under free
Molecularium, 10:30 a.m.
Welcome to “Molecularium,” a magical, musical adventure into the world of molecules. This show is an exciting new animation created to spark interest in the atoms and molecules that constitute our world. Visitors will follow a cast of characters, based on atoms, as they move throughout the universe from the perspective of a magical ship, also called the Molecularium. The ship can view matter on both the human and molecular levels. 25 minutes
Astronomyths, 11:30 a.m.
“Astronomyths” blends modern astronomy with ancient Greek mythology. The show travels the audience through a series of constellations as seen from earth and the respective mythological stories after which they were named. This is a great show for audiences of all ages, presenting rich educational content in a highly entertaining way. 24 minutes
From Earth to the Universe, 1 p.m.
The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people. A desire to comprehend the Universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. To learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes, we invite you to experience “From Earth to the Universe.” 30 minutes
Black Holes, 2 p.m.
“Black Holes” takes you on a fully immersive journey through one of the most mystifying, awe-inspiring phenomena in the universe: a black hole. Where do they come from? Where do they go? How do we find them? Is there one on Earth’s horizon? What was Einstein’s connection to them? 37 minutes
Oasis in Space, 3 p.m.
“Oasis in Space” transports the audience on a startling and beautiful voyage through our universe, galaxy and solar system in search of liquid water, a key ingredient for life on Earth. 24 minutes
Persons interested in Thronateeska events should check out its new website. In addition to a fresh new look and easier navigation, the individual sites for Thronateeska, Flint RiverQuarium and Chehaw now all link to a central Artesian Alliance site for information on memberships, events, donations, and a virtual learning library.
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program, first Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
—
Boo at the Zoo, Oct. 30
—
Flint RiverQuarium
Tadpole Time
Second Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
—
Adventure Seekers
Third Saturday of every month at 11 a.m.
Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival/Butterfly Breakfast/Discover Scuba — Saturday
—
Tricks & Treats, Oct. 22
