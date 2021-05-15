NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music superstar Luke Bryan, along with Concerts West/AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas, has announced dates for his first-ever headlining run of shows in Vegas will begin on Feb. 11, 2022. Bryan is scheduled for six shows that month with more to be announced soon. The concerts will take place at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, a 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre that will open its doors this November. Tickets, plus VIP and premium ticket packages, go on sale to the public starting May 24 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
“We are looking forward to putting a show together for the fans in Vegas that will be a unique way to see me in concert, something different than coming to a show on the road,” Bryan said. “When I saw the renderings and all of the state-of-the-art technology that The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas was offering, I just knew this was a place I had to headline. I am already working on ideas and set lists for these shows and can’t wait to get in front of the fans on this new playground where I can create a fun and super high-energy experience.”
Bryan’s show dates at Resorts World Las Vegas will be Feb. 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 20 of 2022.
Bryan’s February run will come on the heels of his seventh sold-out “Crash My Playa” destination concert event in Mexico taking place on Jan. 19-22, 2022. He will tour across the U.S. on his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” from July to October this year.
The announcement of performance dates at Resorts World Las Vegas follows the debut of the resort’s immersive, first-of-its-kind short film called “Stay Fabulous,” which featured appearances from Bryan as well as the property’s additional founding headliners including Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood. The commercial offers a sneak peek of the entertainment to come as it takes viewers on a larger-than-life journey into the future of hospitality, entertainment and gaming with a series of highly dynamic, captivating vignettes that affirm Resorts World Las Vegas as the new hospitality leader for every form of excitement and spectacle that makes Las Vegas fabulous.
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The brand new, multilevel venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus, will be home to Las Vegas’s largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. The intimate venue will feature unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 265 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.
Bryan wrapped 2020 as Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s by reigning on their charts with 11 No. 1s on the Hot Country Songs chart and nine No. 1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade. Since his debut in 2009, the singer has garnered 26 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. Bryan also has tallied 14.6 billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA-certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 multiplatinum singles.
The Leesburg native has been recognized as CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times and was named the Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music three times and the Country Music Association twice. He was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. Bryan also was named the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck and he was recently honored by the Country Radio Broadcasters as the Artist Humanitarian Award recipient in 2021.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow him on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
