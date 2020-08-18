NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music superstar and four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and multi platinum-selling Grammy award winner and Opry member Darius Rucker performed together for the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,937th consecutive Saturday night broadcast.
Bryan performed a few of his hits and the title track to his new album “Born Here Live Here Die Here” as well as his recent No. 1 single “One Margarita.” Rucker performed “Alright,” “Wagon Wheel” and his new single “Beers and Sunshine,” and the good friends sang Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon.” During the #OpryLive show, Bryan crashed a Circle Facebook watch party, #crashcircle.
Before the Opry, Bryan filmed a new installment of “Circle Sessions: Luke Bryan” that will premiere on Wednesday beginning at 8:30 p.m. as part of a Circle Network takeover called “Luke Bryan Lives Here.” The takeover is in celebration of Bryan’s new album. The half-hour episode of “Circle Sessions: Luke Bryan,” hosted by Nan Kelley, looks at his musical influences and how they shaped his career.
On Saturday, Jon Pardi, Runaway June and Pam Tillis, who will celebrate her 20th anniversary as an Opry member, will step onto the Grand Ole Opry stage at 8 p.m. for the 4,938th consecutive Saturday night broadcast.
The shows will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The Opry also can be heard on 650 WSM-AM, wsmonline.com, and SiriusXM. Those tuning into the Livestream on Circle All Access YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels each Saturday can watch a Circle Sessions at 7:30 p.m. immediately prior to the Opry.
To plan an Opry visit, call (800) SEE-OPRY or visit opry.com. The Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties.
For more information, visit opry.com.
