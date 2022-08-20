NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan released his official music video for his current Top 15 single, “Country On” Monday.

Bryan, a Lee County native, partnered with Facebook for the exclusive premiere of the video. “Country On” honors and pays tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, features the often unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, first responders, soldiers, cowboys and cowgirls, hometown heroes, parents and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.