NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan released his official music video for his current Top 15 single, “Country On” Monday.
Bryan, a Lee County native, partnered with Facebook for the exclusive premiere of the video. “Country On” honors and pays tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, features the often unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, first responders, soldiers, cowboys and cowgirls, hometown heroes, parents and more.
The song, written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby and Styles Haury and produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, featuring Sarah Buxton on background vocals.
The release of “Country On” follows Bryan’s stellar track record at country radio with 29 career No. 1 singles and more than 18.9 billion worldwide streams.
This week, Luke continues his Raised Up Right Tour with shows in Birmingham, Knoxville and Indianapolis with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Fans can also make plans to see Bryan’s headline residency at the new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Aug. 31; Sept. 3, 4; Nov. 30, and Dec. 2, 3, 7, 9, 10.
Additionally, Bryan will headline his 13th Farm Tour kicking off next month, during a two-week break from his “Raised Up Right Tour.” He will once again set up stages in the fields of local farmers across six states Sept. 15-24. Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock will be the special guests.
FARM TOUR 2022
9/15 — Monroeville, Ind., Highland Farms
9/16 — Mechanicsburg, Ohio, SpringFork Farms
9/17 — Fowlerville, Mich., Kubiak Family Farms
9/22 — Murdock, Neb., Stock Hay & Grain Farm
9/23 — Boone, Iowa, Ziel Farm
9/24 — Eyota, Minn., Gar-Lin Dairy
The tour is sponsored by Fendt, Bayer, Farmland Foods, National Pork Board, Citi and DISH.
