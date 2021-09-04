Five-Time Entertainer of the Year and country music superstar Luke Bryan has landed the 27th No. 1 single of his career as “Waves” rippled to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five-Time Entertainer of the Year and country music superstar Luke Bryan has landed the 27th No. 1 single of his career as “Waves” rippled to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts. The song was written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill and is the fifth No. 1 single off Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album.
“It’s crazy to know we are five singles deep off the ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ album,” Bryan told Billboard magazine. “The longevity that country radio and my fans have given my career truly means a lot. I have never taken for granted that I get to make my living doing something that makes me so happy. Thank you for this No. 1 and loving a song about summer love.”
“Waves” debuted at country radio in April as the most added song in the nation, and Bryan performed it for the first time on television on “Good Morning America” to promote the release of the deluxe edition of the “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album. Combined, those projects boast five No. 1 singles: “Waves,” “Down To One,” “One Margarita,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “Knockin’ Boots.”
The “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album originally debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart last summer, making it Bryan’s sixth consecutive appearance in the top position. The album became his 11th Top 10 album on Billboard’s Top 200 since his first appearance with 2009’s “Doin’ My Thing.”
The singer/songwriter’s “Proud To Be Right Here Tour,” named after a line in the album’s title track, is scheduled through the fall.
Airing now, fans can see Bryan’s original five-part docuseries “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary,” on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. It features a new song he co-wrote with Luke Laird and Josh Osborne, “Songs You Never Heard,” in honor of his late brother, Chris, who was always Bryan’s biggest supporter of chasing his musical dreams.
Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 27 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million, has 15.6 billion streams worldwide, and has sold nearly 13 million albums.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Bryan on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
