NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Despite sharing news he is currently in quarantine with COVID-19, Luke Bryan and the team at UMG Nashville do have something to celebrate with the out-of-the-gate success of his brand new single “Waves” as it tallied the most adds at country radio its debut week. Bryan premiered a pre-taped performance of “Waves” on Good Morning America recently.
The music video also premiered on April 9, with media claiming it brings the song’s “summer love story to life.”
“Waves,” written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill, is the fifth single from “Born Here Live Here Die Here” (Deluxe Edition), which was released last week with six additional songs. It is the follow-up to the project’s already four consecutive No. 1 singles.
BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition)
1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)
2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)
3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)
4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)
6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)
7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)
8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)
9. Where Are We Goin’ (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)
10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)
NEW TRACKS
11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)
12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)
14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)
15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)
16. Floatin’ This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)
Country superstar Bryan wrapped 2020 as Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s by reigning with 11 No. 1s on the Hot Country Songs chart and nine No. 1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade.
Since his debut in 2009, country superstar Bryan has garnered 26 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. Luke also has tallied 14.6 billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA-certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.
Bryan’s seven headline concert tours have played for 12 million fans, including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of Spring Break shows and six sold-out Crash My Playa concert events.
