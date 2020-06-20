ATHENS — In an unexpected twist to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn, at least one business sector is booming — the outdoor recreation industry and especially paddlesports.
At a time when team sports and other group recreation activities have been canceled, recreation enthusiasts appear to be turning to the great outdoors — a place where the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 virus is considered less likely.
“It’s unconstrained demand right now,” said Don Meredith, director of product and marketing with Confluence Outdoor, maker of Dagger, Perception, Wilderness Systems and other brands of canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. “We can’t make it fast enough.”
In fact, while other manufacturers have been slow to start up or have downsized their work force, Meredith said Confluence’s U.S.-based manufacturing facilities are scrambling to return to production and even hire new workers to meet the demand.
While brick-and-mortar shops closed during the shutdown, purchases made online and through retailers offering delivery and curbside pickup have ushered in a boom for makers of person-powered vessels.
Cedar Creek Outdoor Center, a paddle sports retailer based in Dallas, Georgia, which relies heavily on online sales and implemented a curbside pickup option, has seen its sales skyrocket.
“We’ve sold more boats in the first five months of this year than we did all of last year, and most of that has been since February,” owner James Lossick said. “Sales of accessories are up 350%.”
Industry observers attribute the rise in sales to a number of factors. With team sports shut down and many gyms and fitness centers closed or under strict social distancing guidelines, people are seeking new recreation opportunities. And with vacation plans altered, many are looking to “COVID-19-safe” activities they can enjoy near home.
Meanwhile those working at home, furloughed or not working at all have more free time and are seeking inexpensive and safe ways to recreate outdoors.
And, there’s the “carpe diem” factor that retailers have heard repeatedly during the pandemic.
“It’s a wake-up call,” said Meredith. “People have taken a step back and looked at life and realized there’s just that one today. If there’s anything I want to do, I better do it now.”
While paddlesports sales are booming, those offering water sports adventure opportunities have been forced to alter their business models to ensure safe paddling.
Georgia River Network, a statewide river advocacy organization that runs multiple group paddle trips each year, was forced to cancel its annual weeklong river journey known as Paddle Georgia originally scheduled for June 20-27. Considered the largest weeklong canoe/kayak camping adventure in the country, it attracts more than 300 people each year.
Instead, the organization has developed a series of paddle trips that incorporate social distancing protocols.
“In group paddle trips, the greatest risk for transmitting the virus is during shuttles, in which participants are together inside a van or bus,” said Joe Cook, Paddle Georgia’s coordinator. “Our paddle trips this summer eliminate the need for shuttles.”
GRN has planned four Paddle-Bike Hidden Gem river adventures in which participants bicycle rather than ride in shuttle buses or vans. The paddle and rides range from 6 miles to 14 miles and begin July 25 with a 6-mile bike and 6-mile paddle on the Etowah River near Cartersville.
Other trips are planned on the Toccoa River Aug. 1, Tugaloo River Aug. 15 and Ocmulgee River Sept. 12.
GRN has also planned a weekend of tidal paddles in the Altamaha River delta June 27-28. On these trips, participants will paddle with the incoming tide upstream into the delta and then return to their starting point with the outgoing tide, eliminating the need for shuttles. This trip sold out earlier this month.
Online registration is available at https://garivers.org/hidden-gems/.
Each of the trips highlights a different Georgia water trail. For the past several years, GRN has worked with state and local boosters to develop boating trails on numerous Georgia rivers and provide guidebooks to those rivers.
“In the midst of this pandemic, that work is now paying off,” said Gwyneth Moody, director of water trails and outreach with GRN. “People are looking for COVID-19-safe recreation alternatives close to home. With access points on rivers all over the state, people have the opportunity to have mini-vacations on Georgia’s rivers.”
“Our Georgia Water Trails Network opens up greater access for paddlers and anglers and people who just want to recreate by our rivers,” said Rena Ann Peck, executive director of Georgia River Network “Especially during times of crisis, like these, connection to nature from simply being on a river, lake, coast, or swamp makes us feel better emotionally and contributes to our physical well-being.”
GRN has also encouraged Paddle Georgia participants and others to register for its Paddle Georgia 2020 Pandemic Edition to support its efforts to protect Georgia’s rivers and improve recreational access to those rivers.
In this event, participants make a $50 registration donation to GRN, create their own paddle trip following social distancing guidelines and document the adventure on social media. In return, GRN mails a Paddle Georgia Pandemic Edition T-shirt, a Healthy Rivers; Healthy People facemask, and a boat decal. Supporters can learn more and register online at https://garivers.org/paddle-georgia/.
On Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., GRN will host a virtual celebration for paddlers and supporters at their Live Stream for Healthy Rivers event on Facebook, featuring live musical performances from Rob Jordan, kayak raffles, a live auction, river trivia and the recognition of top fundraisers in the Paddle Georgia Canoe-a-thon.
Contact Joe Cook at (706) 409-0128 or joe@garivers.org or Rena Peck at (404) 395-6250 or rena@garivers.org for more information.
