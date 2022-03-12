...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s
are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Warning, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
With a decrease of 87% since the omicron surge peak in late January and a 30% decrease in the last week, officials with Phoebe Putney Health System announced they had closed the system’s last remaining COVID-19 units at Phoebe North.
“With decreasing numbers, we reached a milestone in our COVID fight this week when we were able to close our last remaining COVID-19 units at Phoebe North,” Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. “Our team did an amazing job quickly standing up multiple acute care and intensive care units at that hospital campus when COVID cases exploded in our region, and we appreciate the assistance we received from the state in that effort.
“Phoebe North served as our primary COVID inpatient treatment facility for most of the pandemic, but we have reached a point where it is more efficient to care for COVID patients in renovated COVID care areas on our main campus.”
The latest COVID numbers for the hospital system included:
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 20;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 4;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 1;
♦ Total inpatients that have recovered: 4,230;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital — 455;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 123;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Worth: 1;
♦ Total vaccines administered: 79,122.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 community levels this week, and southwest Georgia counties are no longer listed as high. Sumter is in the low level, while Dougherty, Lee, Worth and most other area counties are in the medium category. Based on those levels, the CDC no longer recommends universal indoor masking in our region.
“The CDC still recommends everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and isolate if they have COVID symptoms, but based on our current level of virus transmission, it is not necessary to wear masks in public settings,” Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. “We still must require masks in all Phoebe facilities, and we encourage anyone who is immunocompromised or desires an extra layer of protection, to continue to mask up, as long as that makes them feel more comfortable.”
For more details on the CDC’s mask guidance or to check a county’s COVID-19 community level, visit www.cdc.gov.
