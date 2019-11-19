ALBANY -- Patrons of downtown Albany's Pretoria Fields Brewery have gotten a glimpse of ongoing construction work inside the brewery the last few days. That work is evidence that the promised community radio station -- Q-102 The Queen Bee -- is indeed coming soon.
"Our plan is to go on the air on Jan. 6," Tara Dyer Stoyle, the radio station's manager, said Tuesday. "There are a lot of moving parts to putting together a radio station from the ground up, but I'm confident we'll be able to reach our targeted date for going on the air.
"There is a lot of excitement about the station in the community. I think this area is ready for the kind of station we plan to bring them."
Stoyle has remained tight-lipped about revealing what kind of music will be played on The Queen Bee, but she has released the names of some of the live and local on-air personnel who will broadcast on the station, among them local radio veteran Kenny Mitchell and members of local bands This Solid Ground and BoDean and the Poachers.
It was Pretoria Fields Collective principal Dr. Tripp Morgan's decision to locate the Q-102 studio inside the brewery.
"Pretoria Fields is a collective, from our organic farming operation to the brewing of our beer to our honey," Morgan said. "We look at the radio station as an extension, a part of, all the other things we're doing."
Stoyle, who most recently was the station manager of Tifton-based Rock 105, has 23 years of experience in the radio business. Morgan and Pretoria Fields purchased the 102.1 radio frequency from Cumulus Broadcasting, which is still under bankruptcy protection. Cumulus was ordered by the FCC to sell one of its stations in the Albany market because its holdings resulted in a monopoly in the market.