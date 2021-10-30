TIFTON — One of America’s premier female choral music composers, Rosephanye Powell, headlines the annual Choral Day at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Nov. 4.
For the past 14 years, the ABAC choral program has hosted internationally known conductors, composers, educators, and performers as clinicians for an all-day clinic in partnership with local high school choral students and directors.
Susan Roe, head of the ABAC Fine Arts Department, said the high school students will interact with Powell throughout the day and then perform with the ABAC Chamber Singers at 2:30 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.
Powell is a professor of voice at Auburn University who teaches applied voice, art song literature, and vocal pedagogy courses. She conducts the Auburn Women’s Chorus and co-conducts the Auburn Gospel Choir.
With degrees from Florida State University, Westminster Choir College, and Alabama State University, Powell has primary performance and research areas in African American spirituals, the art songs of William Grant Still, and voice-care concerns for choral singers and directors.
Published with an impressive catalogue of works by Oxford University Press, Alliance Music Publications, and Shawnee, Powell serves as a conductor for all-state and honor choirs across the country.
Roe said ABAC’s Fall Choral Concert, which showcases all the choral groups at ABAC, is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.