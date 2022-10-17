On Saturday, state and local officials, as well as passengers, will depart from Georgia Veterans State Park, stop in Americus and then spend two hours in President Carter's hometown of Plains for speeches and special presentations.
In October, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to southwest Georgia.
Special Photo
On Saturday, state and local officials, as well as passengers, will depart from Georgia Veterans State Park, stop in Americus and then spend two hours in President Carter's hometown of Plains for speeches and special presentations.
CORDELE -- In October, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to southwest Georgia.
The train made its first public trip from Cordele through Leslie, Americus, and Plains to Archery on Oct. 26, 2002. That run capped two years of planning and fulfilled the desire of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn to maintain the prosperity of their hometown of Plains.
Since that inaugural run, the SAM has contributed millions of dollars in economic stimulus to the area. Despite social distancing in 2021, which reduced the passenger load, the train hosted 17,000 riders. According to the Georgia tourism calculator, that translates to a total economic impact of $2,697,496.
At its inception, some members of the Georgia General Assembly predicted the tourist train could never survive.
“I feel fully vindicated; I want to continue supporting the train and encouraging the development of events to fulfill the mission of increasing tourism and economic development,” Southwest Georgia Railroad Excursion Authority Chairman Lee Kinnamon said.
In addition to the weekly trips to Plains, there have been numerous special trains this year, including the murder mystery dinner trains, wine and cheese tasting trains, Thomas the Tank Engine, and now the anniversary specials. In just the last year, the train has been painted, the interior of several cars renovated, and kitchen capabilities improved.
The authority, which operates the state-owned train, is recognizing the hard work of hundreds of local and state leaders, volunteers, and citizens with the week of special events.
On Saturday, state and local officials, as well as passengers, will depart from Georgia Veterans State Park, stop in Americus and then spend two hours in President Carter's hometown of Plains for speeches and special presentations. The train will then visit Archery, Carter’s boyhood home, before returning to the park.
On the actual anniversary date, Oct. 26, volunteers, local officials, and visitors will celebrate with a cake-cutting in Cordele, followed by a three-hour train ride to Leslie and return.
In half the train, a dinner gala on Oct. 29, will raise funds to restore the historic Samuel H. Hawkins car. Halloween passengers also will ride that train to Plains for trunk-or-treat.