CORDELE -- In October, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to southwest Georgia.

The train made its first public trip from Cordele through Leslie, Americus, and Plains to Archery on Oct. 26, 2002. That run capped two years of planning and fulfilled the desire of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn to maintain the prosperity of their hometown of Plains.