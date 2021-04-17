CORDELE — Benefield Martin, the food critic for “Ways and Means” magazine, is in town to interview a local cook about her recipe, but it’s his goose that ends up being cooked. Who done it?
SAM Shortline and the Friends of Jimmy Carter are staging that mystery on April 24 aboard a dinner train. “Southern Ways and Means,” a play written by Kim Carter Fuller of Plains, will be performed throughout the train.
Passengers will see if they can solve the mystery, and while they are gathering clues they can enjoy a great dinner on the vintage railroad cars. Dinner options include prime rib, chicken or vegetarian entrée. All selections include salad, sides and dessert.
Boarding will be at the Americus Depot, 329 S. Jackson St. at 5 p.m., and the train will return to Americus at 8 p.m. The package includes gourmet dinner on the train, 2 1/2-hour round trip train ride and the show. Cost is $119.99 per person plus tax. A coach seat without dinner also is available for adults ($35 per person plus tax) or children ($25 per person plus tax.)
As with other SAM excursion trains, staff and volunteers are committed to keeping passengers safe. They continue to follow state COVID guidelines. With those restrictions in effect, the cars will not be sold to capacity, seats will be assigned to maintain prescribed social distancing protocols and the cars will be regularly disinfected.
More information is available at www.samshortline.com and https://www.facebook.com/SAMShortline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.