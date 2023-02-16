Today is the 49th day of 2023 and the 60th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1861, Jefferson Davis was inaugurated as president of the Confederate States of America in Montgomery, Ala.
-- In 1885, Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" was published.
-- In 1930, astronomer Clyde W. Tombaugh discovered Planet X, the dwarf planet later renamed Pluto.
-- In 2001, FBI agent Robert Hanssen was arrested for spying for the Soviet Union and Russia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848-1933), artist/designer; Charles M. Schwab (1862-1939), businessman; Jack Palance (1919-2006), actor; Len Deighton (1929- ), author; Toni Morrison (1931-2019), author; Milos Forman (1932-2018), filmmaker; Yoko Ono (1933- ), singer/performance artist; John Hughes (1950-2009), filmmaker; John Travolta (1954- ), actor; Vanna White (1957- ), TV personality; Matt Dillon (1964- ), actor; Dr. Dre (1965- ), rapper/record producer; Jillian Michaels (1974- ), TV personality; J-Hope (1994- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Snow has fallen on the Sahara Desert only twice in recorded weather history: on this date in 1979 and on Jan. 17, 2012.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. was fatally injured in a three-car crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't take any shorts. I don't say, 'OK, it's good enough.' I try to get exactly what I'm hearing in my head to the tape, and I won't let it move until then." -- Dr. Dre
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5th -- place held by "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" on the American Library Association's list of books whose availability in schools and libraries was most frequently challenged in the 1990s. For the decade ending in 2019, it had dropped to 33rd place.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 13) and new moon (Feb. 20).
