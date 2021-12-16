...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Today is the 352nd day of 2021 and the 88th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1865, slavery formally ended in the United States with the ratification of the 13th Amendment.
— In 1892, Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia.
— In 1957, the first civilian electricity-generating nuclear facility in America opened in Pennsylvania.
— In 1958, a U.S. rocket launched SCORE (Signal Communication by Orbiting Relay Equipment), the world’s first communications satellite, into space.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: H.H. Munro aka Saki (1870-1916), author; Ty Cobb (1886-1961), baseball player; Robert Moses (1888-1981), urban planner; Betty Grable (1916-1973), actress; Ossie Davis (1917-2005), actor; Keith Richards (1943-), musician; Steven Spielberg (1946-), director; Ray Liotta (1954-), actor; Brad Pitt (1963-), actor; Steve Austin (1964-), wrestler/actor; DMX (1970-), rapper/actor; Katie Holmes (1978-), actress; Christina Aguilera (1980-), singer; Billie Eilish (2001-), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: The SCORE satellite launched in 1958 used a tape recorder to save and relay voice messages. It communicated a Christmas message from President Dwight D. Eisenhower to the world via shortwave frequency on Dec. 19.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1932, a blizzard forced the National Football League to hold its championship game inside Chicago Stadium on an 80-yard field. The Chicago Bears defeated the Portsmouth Spartans, 9-0.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I love Americans, but not when they try to talk French. What a blessing it is that they never try to talk English.” — Saki
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3 — U.S. presidents who have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Donald Trump on this day in 2019. Trump was impeached a second time in 2021. None was convicted.
