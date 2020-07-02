Today is the 186th day of 2020 and the 15th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
-- In 1826, founding fathers John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
-- In 1960, the modern version of the American flag (with 50 stars) debuted at a ceremony in Philadelphia.
-- In 1997, NASA's Pathfinder space probe landed on Mars.
-- In 2012, the discovery of Higgs boson-like particles through experiments at the Large Hadron Collider was announced at the European Organization for Nuclear Research.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Everest (1790-1866), surveyor/geographer; Nathaniel Hawthorne (1804-1864), writer; Stephen Foster (1826-1864), songwriter; Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933), 30th U.S. president; Eva Marie Saint (1924- ), actress; Neil Simon (1927-2018), playwright; George Steinbrenner (1930-2010), New York Yankees owner; Bill Withers (1938-2020), singer-songwriter; Geraldo Rivera (1943- ), TV personality; Koko (1971-2018), gorilla.
TODAY'S FACT: Renowned advice columnists Eppie Lederer and Pauline Phillips, known as Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren ("Dear Abby") respectively, were twin sisters, born on this day in 1918.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, New York Yankees slugger Lou Gehrig, who was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, announced his retirement at Yankee Stadium, delivering the famous line, "Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth."
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I feel that it is healthier to look out at the world through a window than through a mirror. Otherwise, all you see is yourself and whatever is behind you." -- Bill Withers
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,000 -- annual graduates from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., which officially commenced operations on this day in 1802.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (July 4).
