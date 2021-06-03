Today is the 156th day of 2021 and the 78th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1947, Secretary of State George Marshall proposed the Marshall Plan for economic aid to war-torn Europe.
-- In 1956, Elvis Presley gave his famous hip-shaking performance of "Hound Dog" on "The Milton Berle Show."
-- In 1968, U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was fatally shot by Sirhan Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
-- In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan died of pneumonia complicated by Alzheimer's disease at age 93.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Smith (1723-1790), economist/philosopher; John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946), economist; Richard Scarry (1919-1994), children's author; Bill Moyers (1934- ), TV journalist/author; Spalding Gray (1941-2004), actor/writer; Ken Follett (1949- ), author; Suze Orman (1951- ), financial adviser/author; Kathleen Kennedy (1953- ), film producer; Kenny G (1956- ), musician; Jeff Garlin (1962- ), actor/comedian; Rick Riordan (1964- ), author; Brian McKnight (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Mark Wahlberg (1971- ), actor; Pete Wentz (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician.
TODAY'S FACT: The Alzheimer's Association estimates that 6.2 million Americans age 65 or older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2021.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, Julie Krone rode Colonial Affair to victory in the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first female jockey ever to win a Triple Crown race.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The most expensive part of a building is the mistakes." -- Ken Follett, "The Pillars of the Earth"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- approximate percentage of the Israeli population that is Arab.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 2) and new moon (June 10).
