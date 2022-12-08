Today is the 344th day of 2022 and the 80th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th U.S. state.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
— In 1869, Wyoming became the first U.S. state or territory to grant women the right to vote.
— In 1884, Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published.
— In 1898, the Spanish-American War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Paris.
— In 1901, the first Nobel Prizes were awarded.
— In 1967, 26-year-old singer-songwriter Otis Redding died in a plane crash near Madison, Wisc.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Lloyd Garrison (1805-1879), journalist/abolitionist; Cesar Franck (1822-1890), composer; Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), poet; Melvil Dewey (1851-1931), librarian; Dorothy Lamour (1914-1996), actress; Susan Dey (1952-), actress; Michael Clarke Duncan (1957-2012), actor; Kenneth Branagh (1960-), actor/director; Bobby Flay (1964-), celebrity chef; Greg Giraldo (1965-2010), comedian; Meg White (1974-), drummer; Raven-Symone (1985-), actress; Joe Burrow (1996-), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: President Theodore Roosevelt was the first American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, on this day in 1906.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1935, Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago won the first Downtown Athletic Club Trophy, which was renamed the Heisman Trophy, in 1936.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Life is a spell so exquisite that everything conspires to break it.” — Emily Dickinson
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4 — American presidents who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 7) and last quarter moon (Dec. 16).
