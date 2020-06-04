Don’t take on someone or something emotionally challenging. Time spent mastering new skills will pay off. With the right mindset, you will stay on track and reach your goals. Distance yourself from people who are emotionally manipulative or ask for too much. Keep a steady pace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself. Avoid getting into an argument you cannot win. Keep your money, possessions and passwords somewhere safe. Make personal improvements a priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Fond memories will encourage you to reach out to someone you haven’t seen for some time. Catching up will be a reminder of something you used to enjoy doing. Resurrect an old project.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — How you help others will be commendable, but don’t risk your health or your financial security to do so. When uncertainty kicks in, it’s a signal to take a step back.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let your emotions take over. A practical approach to whatever you decide to do will bring about positive changes that will ease, not magnify, stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Spend more time fixing up your residence. Moving things around to support a project or fitness routine you want to implement will motivate you. Romance is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t stop now. Strategize how best to move forward and keep the momentum flowing. A change to the way you live, think or do things will inspire you to try something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t think twice; if something doesn’t feel right, follow your instincts and take a different route. Be smart when it comes to your health and emotional well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Share your thoughts and feelings, and you’ll be able to clear up a misunderstanding. The change that transpires will encourage better relationships with those closest to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let your creative imagination take over and you’ll come up with an idea or plan that will improve your living situation. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let an emotional situation get you down. Consider where the complaint or criticism is coming from and make an intelligent adjustment that will help you get things back on track.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take care of matters of importance yourself. If you leave someone else in charge of your responsibilities, you’ll be disappointed. Abide by the rules, or a penalty will be enforced.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone from your past will cause trouble. Don’t trust anyone with your money, possessions or personal information. Take better care of your health and well-being. Preparation will be the prerequisite to success.