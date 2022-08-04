Engage in ideas and plans that add to your comfort and encourage unique relationships with those you love. Don't overload your plate or take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Free up time to pursue what makes you happy, and don't be afraid to let go of situations that no longer work for you. Take the initiative to please yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Anger will not solve anything, but being smart with your money, contracts and well-being will make a difference. Don't be afraid to say no or to walk away from an unstable situation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.