You'll get help if you ask, but chances are someone will try to take charge. Consider the pros and cons before deciding to make a lifestyle change or including others in your plans. To get the highest return, recognize your attributes, what you can offer and whether you need to rely on others to reach your destination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use your charm and do what you do best. You'll drum up excitement and have others willing to follow you wherever you go. Love and romance are on the rise. Spend time with someone special.

