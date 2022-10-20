Keep an open mind, and you will learn something new. Sign up for things that encourage a healthy lifestyle. Pay attention to how you look and present yourself to others; you will feel good about yourself and excel in whatever you pursue. Use your intelligence and charm to entertain people. You will receive many benefits throughout the year.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the initiative; good things will transpire. Put your energy where it counts and leave no stone unturned. Your dedication and desire to get things done will pay off. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov. 22) -- Align yourself with like-minded people. Discuss possibilities and make unique suggestions that will address any concerns others might voice. Follow your instincts and protect your reputation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a novel approach to make your surroundings entertaining, functional and comfortable. Seek out people who offer thought-provoking ideas. A partnership with a like-minded person could work well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep a low profile. What you accomplish alone will be far more effective than anything you do with others. Focus on getting what you want at a price you can afford. Don't risk your health or money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotions and money won't mix. Emphasize education, travel and enlightenment. Check out groups that share your beliefs and make a pact with yourself to follow your dreams and pursue your passion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You don't have to stand alone. Reach out to people experiencing a similar situation, and together you'll find solutions that improve your life. Fix underlying problems at home.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your life simple, factual and within your financial and emotional capabilities. Get involved in physically and mentally challenging activities and test your ability to get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Work quietly behind the scenes, and something good will transpire. Set a goal and refuse to let anyone step in and push you aside. Do your own thing and thrive. Believe in yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Telling the truth and taking the high road may be difficult, but your honesty will pay off in the end. Don't put yourself in a precarious position if you want to maintain a healthy reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Move forward with caution. Refuse to let your emotions take the lead. Keep busy, work alone and focus on self-improvement instead of trying to convert others to thinking and doing things your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think before you spend money or let someone coerce you into something. Don't believe everything you hear or let anyone pressure you into something that doesn't fit your routine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get situations straight in your head before you talk about your concerns with others. Having the facts will help you make better decisions and keep you out of trouble. Work to make a positive change.