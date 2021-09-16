TIFTON — From guitar to spirituals to a dynamic theatrical presentation, the new season of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College promises many delightful opportunities for patrons in south Georgia.
Black Market Trust opens the series on Sept. 28, when five world-class musicians deliver some of the best songs ever written from the Great American Songbook. Called “one of the premier live acts performing in music today,” Black Market Trust will appear at 7 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.
The Albany Symphony Orchestra will feature Kebra Seyoun-Charles on double bass in a 3 p.m. performance on Oct. 3 at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center. On Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium, TAKE3 brings together the sounds of violin, cello, and piano in a dynamic performance.
The American Spiritual Ensemble will bring heart-warming renditions of classic spirituals at 3 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Tifton’s First Baptist Church. On Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in the TCHS Performing Arts Center, the National Players will present “A Raisin in the Sun,” a story about a family that dreams big on the south side of Chicago in the 1950s.
Master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli unite to create art with an animated painting concert titled “The Landscape of Guitar” on March 15 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium. Billboard-charting saxophonist Derek Brown closes out the series on April 21 at 7 p.m. when he performs with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble in Howard Auditorium.
Southwell is the series sponsor, and J.C. and Jo Bell are the season sponsor for the series. Unique event sponsors include Julie Hunt/Captain D’s, and Mary Glynn Hendricks. The preferred sponsor is South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partner sponsors are Ann Herzog, Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Dr. and Mrs. Larry Newton, McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, and Prince Automotive. The exclusive hotel sponsor is the Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
Season tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased online at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Buying a season ticket saves each person $70 over buying each event separately.
