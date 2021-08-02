ALBANY – Carol Pittman’s belief that, “When stars align and people get together, things happen,” will be beneficial to sensory challenged individuals visiting the Flint RiverQuarium.
Pittman and her husband, Eric, traveled from their home in Birmingham, Ala., to Albany Monday for the dedication of the Eric and Carol Pittman Sensory Room at the Flint RiverQuarium. The room on the ground floor of the facility has specially controlled lighting, sound proofing and interactive wall art. This special room was designed and certified by KultureCity, which also provided staff training and other special equipment to ensure that visitors with sensory sensitivity can enjoy the facility with their friends and family.
“One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be a challenge in a public venue like the flint RiverQuarium,” Artesian Alliance Director Tommy Gregors said during a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting for the sensory room at the aquarium on Monday. “The new room, paired with our staff training and other resources available to our visitors, makes us better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, ensuring they have the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.”
Tori Prendergast with KultureCity said, “We are creating a movement to promote sensory inclusion for any individuals with invisible disabilities: autism, PTSD, dementia, high anxiety, Down syndrome. Anything that would prohibit a person or their friends, their family, from being able to experience the things you and I are able to experience day in and day out and take for granted.
“We train staff in how to help people in that situation. If someone comes to the venue and has sensory overload, they can stay and enjoy the experience if they choose to. We train staff. We provide sensory bags so people have tools on site to help with sensory needs.”
The sensory bag contains headphones, fidget toys, communication assistance cards, and a sensory ID tag. There are also videos available of the more than 700 sites certified worldwide by the organization that allow visitors to have a preview of what to expect at the venues.
KultureCity and the Pittmans joined forces in 2014 when the organization wanted to organize a special event at the Birmingham Zoo.
“Out of that, we fell in love with the organization and their message: ‘Making the nevers possible,” Carol Pittman said. “We’ve been happy to ride along on a journey that is now international.”
Asked what led a couple from Birmingham to make such a generous investment in Albany, Eric Pittman responded, “It’s as important in Albany as it is in Atlanta or New York City.”
