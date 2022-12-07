one-act play.jpg

The Sherwood Christian Academy One-Act Fine Arts team, directors, and SCA ’21 graduate Ashlynn Dapper, holding trophy, claimed the 2022 One-Act state title recently in Eatonton. Dapper, along with SCA Fine Arts Director Bryden Fox, wrote the winning play, “Berlin.”

 Special Photo: Dan Mingo

ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy High School Fine Arts One-Act team won the GAPPS One-Act State Championship on recently in Eatonton, Ga., with the team’s original one-act play, “Berlin.”

“Berlin” was written in 2020 by SCA ’21 graduate Ashlynn Dapper and High School Fine Arts Director Brydon Fox, and it was featured as the SCA annual fine arts play with packed-out crowds at their performances in April 2021. “Berlin” was shortened to fit within the length required in one-act competition this year. Even with the shortened length, the play still requires 17 set changes.

