ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy High School Fine Arts One-Act team won the GAPPS One-Act State Championship on recently in Eatonton, Ga., with the team’s original one-act play, “Berlin.”
“Berlin” was written in 2020 by SCA ’21 graduate Ashlynn Dapper and High School Fine Arts Director Brydon Fox, and it was featured as the SCA annual fine arts play with packed-out crowds at their performances in April 2021. “Berlin” was shortened to fit within the length required in one-act competition this year. Even with the shortened length, the play still requires 17 set changes.
In addition to the team winning the state title, three actors were presented with individual “Outstanding Performer” medals, including Hannah Albano, Connor Mathis and Caleb Kendrick.
SCA’s “Berlin” cast includes David Albano, Hannah Albano, Asher Bailey, Benjamin Brooks, Kennedy Daniels, Caleb Kendrick, Connor Mathis, Colton Mathis, Addison Mingo, Mary Grace Piper, Lydia Sancinito, Sophi Scardino, Caden Thomas and Kyra Bevel, who directed lighting.
The play is based on a fictional story about loved ones separated by the Berlin Wall in the 1960s. The plot: The Berlin Wall goes up in 1961 Germany, separating families, friends and loved ones forever. They must stay connected by any means possible. Will a wall keep them apart? Who will risk it all for the ones that they love?
“The competition was tough, but each performance of ‘Berlin,’ from rehearsals to region to state, kept getting better and better,” SCA Fine Arts Director Fox said. “We have so many talented students.”
