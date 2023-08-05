...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Businessman Terry Ho’s vision for Phase I of his and partner John Seinkbeil’s Grand Island Park development includes a skate center, a Top Golf-like venue/restaurant, pickleball courts and a whiffleball stadium.
Special Illustration
The virtual Top Golf-like facility in the Grand island Park development is part of a golfing/dining experience.
Special Photo
The Top Golf-like attraction at the proposed Grand Island Park offers a golfing and dining experience for patrons.
Special Photo
A whiffleball stadium is part of the concept for Phase I of the Grand Island Park development in Lee County.
LEESBURG — If you count yourself among those who wail the age-old lament “There’s nothing to do here,” businessman Terry Ho and officials in Lee County are about to change your tune.
Ho, who made his bones in Albany and southwest Georgia in the restaurant industry, is about to step out in a big way with a development at the former Grand Island Golf Club that is all about providing area citizens with lots to do. And, even as Ho has Phase I of his project on the literal drawing board — in the planning approval stages — Lee officials are talking about complementing his development with amenities that will turn the 175 or so acres at the site into a showcase for modern urban living.