VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here will open Splash Island Waterpark for the 2022 season on Saturday, featuring new entertainment and special summertime events.
“This season, Splash Island Waterpark will be open late during our Sweet Summer Night events every Friday in June and July,” Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager for the theme park, said in a news release. “And every weekend will feature The Island DJ spinning dance music and hosting hula hoop, limbo and fun in the sun.”
Splash Island Waterpark opens Saturday at 11 a.m.
“Splash Island Waterpark features towering slides, a relaxing wave pool, the winding turns of Paradise River, Ohana Bay Toddler Waterpark and more,” Floyd said. “And with temperatures rising, it's the absolute best way to beat the heat.”
Admission to Splash Island Waterpark is included with daily admission to Wild Adventures or a season pass.
Wild Adventures also is continuing to hire for the Season. Positions are available in food and beverage, attractions, aquatics, merchandise and more.
“We’ve increased our base pay rate and offer incredible benefits, including 100 percent free college tuition for all team members starting on the first day of employment and free transportation to and from work for residents of Lowndes and Brooks counties,” Floyd said.
Wild Adventures will host a Job Fair on Monday from 3-4 p.m. Interested applicants can apply online before attending at WildAdventures.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.
“We have positions that are perfect for teenagers looking for their first jobs and for adults who can bring their experience to supervisory roles,” Floyd said. “We are a great place to work with great people, and we look forward to welcoming new members to our team.”
For more information about Splash Island Waterpark, season passes or employment at Wild Adventures, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
