ALBANY -- With spring having apparently sprung early now is the perfect time to take the family out to enjoy events at Chehaw Park & Zoo.
Events planned include:
ALL SMILES PROGRAM: April 3-7
Craft: Elephant magnet; Zoo trip: Coati exhibit; Animal ambassador: Ball python
SPRING BREAK CAMP, April 3-7
Spring Break Camp 2023 runs from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. After camp care is available from 3:30-6 p.m.
Birds, bugs, and blooms are all screaming springtime! This week, campers ages 5-12 will buzz around the Park and Zoo for a very special spring adventure. Each day of camp includes a zoo visit, animal encounter, games, crafts and activities. Members receive a 50% discount on after-camp care and 10% off the weeklong registration fee.
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS -- EVERY WEEKEND
Saturday
10:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
11:30 a.m. -- Rhino feeding
1:30 p.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
2:30 p.m. -- Bear keeper chat
3:30 p.m. -- Wildlife theater presentation
Sunday
10:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
11:30 a.m. -- Rhino feeding
1:30 p.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
2:30 p.m. --- Coati keeper chat
3:30 p.m. -- Wildlife theater presentation
CATFISH RODEO -- March 25
Kids 15-under can catch as many fish as they want from Chehaw's fully stocked catfish pond from 8 a.m.-noon. This event is completely free to kids 15-under. At noon, the pond will open to the public for the season with a five-fish limit. Bring your own bait and gear, but staff and volunteers will be available to assist anyone who needs help.
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside): 6 p.m. -- Apr. 17, Jun. 19, Aug. 21, Oct. 16, Dec. 18
March 3 -- Cubs program
March 24 -- All Smiles program
March 25 -- Catfish rodeo
April 3-7 -- Spring Break Camp
April 7 -- Cubs program
April 15 -- Cancer Ties 5K, Fun Run, & Beer Relay
April 28 -- All Smiles program
May 5 -- Cubs program
May 26 -- All Smiles program
June 2 -- Cubs program
June 23 -- All Smiles program
July 7 -- Cubs program
July 28 -- All Smiles program
Aug. 4 -- Cubs program
Aug. 25 -- All Smiles program
Sept. 1 -- Cubs program
Sept. 21 -- Black Jack & Black Rhinos
Sept. 22 -- All Smiles program
Oct.. 6 -- Cubs program
Oct. 7 -- Josh Franklin Memorial Disc Golf Tournament
Oct. 21-22- Southern Discomfort Race
Oct. 21 -- Modern Gas Rib Showdown
Oct. 27 -- All Smiles program
Nov. 3 -- Cubs Program
Nov. 24 -- All Smiles program
Dec. 1 -- Cubs program
Dec. 22 -- All Smiles program
