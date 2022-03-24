ALBANY -- From Spring Break Camp to a Party for the Planet, there's lots for kids of all ages to do at Chehaw Parks and Zoo as springtime approaches.

SPRING BREAK CAMP

April 4-8 -- Around the World in Five Days! Camp

Price: $135 per week, or $30 per day

After-camp care available 3:30-6 p.m.

Ages: 4-12

This week campers are transported around the world to meet some amazing animals. Each day of camp includes a zoo visit, animal encounter, games, crafts, and activities. 

CHEHAW CATFISH RODEO

March 26, 8 a.m.-noon

Kids 15 and under can catch as many fish as they want from our fully stocked catfish pond from 8 a.m.-noon. This event is completely free to kids 15 and under. At noon, the pond will open to the public for the season with a five-fish limit. Bring your own bait and gear, but we will have staff and volunteers available to assist if you need help.

PAINT & SIP

April 28, 7 p.m.

Take part in Chehaw's second Paint & Sip event. Kathie Entz will lead participants in painting a colorful 11x14 nature piece featuring one of the park's most flamboyant zoo residents: a pink flamingo. Event is inside the Creekside Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $30 or $25 for Artesian Alliance Members. Fee includes all supplies and heavy hors d'oeuvres. BYOB.

PARTY FOR THE PLANET

April 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

It's a Party for the Planet, and everyone's invited. Join staff from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the plaza for games, crafts, and activities focused on how you can make an impact and change your world. A few activities include:

-- Seed planting (take it home and start your own pollinator garden);

-- Recycled crafts

-- Chalk art

-- Games

-- Butterfly display

-- Education Stations

Program Schedule:

10:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3 per person)

11:30 a.m. -- Rhino feeding

noon --  Story time in Wildlife Theater

12:30 p.m. -- Lemur enrichment

1 p.m. -- Master gardeners in Wildlife Theater

1:30 p.m. -- Sulcata feeding

2 p.m. -- Story time in Wildlife Theater

2:30 p.m. -- Alligator feeding ($5 per person)

3:30 p.m. -- Bogart the camel's birthday Party

All animal feeding proceeds at Party for the Planet go to global Conservation efforts.

CHEHAW SUMMER CAMPS

May 31-Aug. 4

When school is out, Chehaw is the place to be. Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, snack, Chehaw water bottle, and a cool camp T-shirt. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities.

Full-day sessions are open to campers ages 5-12. Half-day sessions are open for campers age 4. After-camp care is available until 6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 for the entire week. Members receive a 10% discount on all camp sessions plus half-price on after-camp care. Save big on any camp session; register one camper for four camper sessions and receive $50 in savings.

Full-day sessions: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Half-day sessions: 9 a.m.-noon

Free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m.

Late pick-up available: 3-6 p.m.

FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND

Saturday

10:30 a.m. -- Reptile house feeding

11:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. -- Conservation station @ Zoo Plaza

2:30 p.m. -- Aviary feeding

3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater presentation

Sunday

10:30 a.m. -- Cheetah bone toss

11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. -- Conservation station @ Zoo Plaza

2:30 p.m. -- Aviary feeding

3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater presentation

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

First Friday of every month -- Cubs Program

Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside)

First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw monthly meeting (Creekside)

March 26 -- Catfish Rodeo

April 1 -- Cubs Program

April 16 -- Chehaw RC Race

April 23 -- Party for the Planet

April 28 -- Paint & Sip

May 6 -- Cubs Program

May 21 -- Chehaw RC Race

May 21-Sept. 5 -- Blue Star free admission for military families

May 31-June 3 -- Dash, Stash, and Cache Summer Camp

May 31-June 3 -- Super Senses Summer Camp

May 31-June 3 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

June 3 -- Cubs Program

June 6-10 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

June 6-10 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

June 6-10 -- Who Dung It? Summer Camp

June 13-17 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

June 13-17 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp

June 13-17 -- Back to Nature Summer Camp

June 18 -- Chehaw RC Race

June 20-24 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

June 20-24 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp

June 20-24 -- Nightcrawlers Summer Camp

June 27-July 1 -- Dash, Stash, and Cache Summer Camp

June 27-July 1 -- Who Dung It? Summer Camp

June 27-July 1 -- Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp

July 1 -- Cubs Program

July 5-8 -- Dash, Stash and Cache Summer Camp

July 5-8 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

July 5-8 -- Expedition Earth Summer Camp

July 11-15 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

July 11-15 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

July 11-15 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp

July 16 -- Chehaw RC Race

July 18-22 -- Super Senses Summer Camp

July 18-22 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

July 18-22 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

July 25-29 -- Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp

July 25-29 -- Nightcrawlers Summer Camp

July 25-29 -- Expedition Earth Summer Camp

Aug. 1-4 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

Aug. 1-4 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

Aug. 1-4 -- Back to Nature Summer Camp

Aug. 5 -- Cubs Program

Aug. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race

Sept. 2 -- Cubs Program

Sept. 17 -- Chehaw RC Race

Sept. 22 -- Black Jack and Black Rhinos

September -- SWAPtember

Oct. 7 -- Cubs Program

Oct. 15 -- Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 22 -- Southern Discomfort

Oct. 29 -- Boo at the Zoo

Nov. 4 -- Cubs Program

Nov. 10 -- Brew at the Zoo

Nov. 19 -- Animal Thanksgiving

Nov. 19 -- Chehaw RC Race

Dec. 2 -- Cubs Program

Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 -- Festival of Lights

Dec. 17 -- Reindeer Games

ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS

Flint RiverQuarium

April 29 -- Wild Affair

Thronateeska

Through April 30 Exhibit: "Unsung Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia"

