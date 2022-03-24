ALBANY -- From Spring Break Camp to a Party for the Planet, there's lots for kids of all ages to do at Chehaw Parks and Zoo as springtime approaches.
SPRING BREAK CAMP
April 4-8 -- Around the World in Five Days! Camp
Price: $135 per week, or $30 per day
After-camp care available 3:30-6 p.m.
Ages: 4-12
This week campers are transported around the world to meet some amazing animals. Each day of camp includes a zoo visit, animal encounter, games, crafts, and activities.
CHEHAW CATFISH RODEO
March 26, 8 a.m.-noon
Kids 15 and under can catch as many fish as they want from our fully stocked catfish pond from 8 a.m.-noon. This event is completely free to kids 15 and under. At noon, the pond will open to the public for the season with a five-fish limit. Bring your own bait and gear, but we will have staff and volunteers available to assist if you need help.
PAINT & SIP
April 28, 7 p.m.
Take part in Chehaw's second Paint & Sip event. Kathie Entz will lead participants in painting a colorful 11x14 nature piece featuring one of the park's most flamboyant zoo residents: a pink flamingo. Event is inside the Creekside Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $30 or $25 for Artesian Alliance Members. Fee includes all supplies and heavy hors d'oeuvres. BYOB.
PARTY FOR THE PLANET
April 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
It's a Party for the Planet, and everyone's invited. Join staff from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the plaza for games, crafts, and activities focused on how you can make an impact and change your world. A few activities include:
-- Seed planting (take it home and start your own pollinator garden);
-- Recycled crafts
-- Chalk art
-- Games
-- Butterfly display
-- Education Stations
Program Schedule:
10:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3 per person)
11:30 a.m. -- Rhino feeding
noon -- Story time in Wildlife Theater
12:30 p.m. -- Lemur enrichment
1 p.m. -- Master gardeners in Wildlife Theater
1:30 p.m. -- Sulcata feeding
2 p.m. -- Story time in Wildlife Theater
2:30 p.m. -- Alligator feeding ($5 per person)
3:30 p.m. -- Bogart the camel's birthday Party
All animal feeding proceeds at Party for the Planet go to global Conservation efforts.
CHEHAW SUMMER CAMPS
May 31-Aug. 4
When school is out, Chehaw is the place to be. Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, snack, Chehaw water bottle, and a cool camp T-shirt. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities.
Full-day sessions are open to campers ages 5-12. Half-day sessions are open for campers age 4. After-camp care is available until 6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 for the entire week. Members receive a 10% discount on all camp sessions plus half-price on after-camp care. Save big on any camp session; register one camper for four camper sessions and receive $50 in savings.
Full-day sessions: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Half-day sessions: 9 a.m.-noon
Free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m.
Late pick-up available: 3-6 p.m.
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND
Saturday
10:30 a.m. -- Reptile house feeding
11:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. -- Conservation station @ Zoo Plaza
2:30 p.m. -- Aviary feeding
3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater presentation
Sunday
10:30 a.m. -- Cheetah bone toss
11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. -- Conservation station @ Zoo Plaza
2:30 p.m. -- Aviary feeding
3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater presentation
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
First Friday of every month -- Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw monthly meeting (Creekside)
March 26 -- Catfish Rodeo
April 1 -- Cubs Program
April 16 -- Chehaw RC Race
April 23 -- Party for the Planet
April 28 -- Paint & Sip
May 6 -- Cubs Program
May 21 -- Chehaw RC Race
May 21-Sept. 5 -- Blue Star free admission for military families
May 31-June 3 -- Dash, Stash, and Cache Summer Camp
May 31-June 3 -- Super Senses Summer Camp
May 31-June 3 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
June 3 -- Cubs Program
June 6-10 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
June 6-10 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
June 6-10 -- Who Dung It? Summer Camp
June 13-17 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
June 13-17 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp
June 13-17 -- Back to Nature Summer Camp
June 18 -- Chehaw RC Race
June 20-24 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
June 20-24 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp
June 20-24 -- Nightcrawlers Summer Camp
June 27-July 1 -- Dash, Stash, and Cache Summer Camp
June 27-July 1 -- Who Dung It? Summer Camp
June 27-July 1 -- Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp
July 1 -- Cubs Program
July 5-8 -- Dash, Stash and Cache Summer Camp
July 5-8 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 5-8 -- Expedition Earth Summer Camp
July 11-15 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 11-15 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
July 11-15 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp
July 16 -- Chehaw RC Race
July 18-22 -- Super Senses Summer Camp
July 18-22 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
July 18-22 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 25-29 -- Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp
July 25-29 -- Nightcrawlers Summer Camp
July 25-29 -- Expedition Earth Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 -- Back to Nature Summer Camp
Aug. 5 -- Cubs Program
Aug. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race
Sept. 2 -- Cubs Program
Sept. 17 -- Chehaw RC Race
Sept. 22 -- Black Jack and Black Rhinos
September -- SWAPtember
Oct. 7 -- Cubs Program
Oct. 15 -- Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 22 -- Southern Discomfort
Oct. 29 -- Boo at the Zoo
Nov. 4 -- Cubs Program
Nov. 10 -- Brew at the Zoo
Nov. 19 -- Animal Thanksgiving
Nov. 19 -- Chehaw RC Race
Dec. 2 -- Cubs Program
Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 -- Festival of Lights
Dec. 17 -- Reindeer Games
ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS
Flint RiverQuarium
April 29 -- Wild Affair
Thronateeska
Through April 30 Exhibit: "Unsung Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia"
