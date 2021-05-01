ATLANTA — A curated, destination music festival by music lovers, for music lovers, Lost Art Music Festival presented by Cathead Distillery celebrates the Americana fan community through high-energy performances and immersive experiences in a spacious, outdoor environment with strict COVID guidelines.
The inaugural Lost Art Music Festival takes place on June 12 at Foxhall Resort, 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shovels & Rope, The War and Treaty, Ben Nichols of Lucero, and The Pink Stones round out the eclectic and diverse inaugural lineup of Americana acts, which blend elements of Southern soul, folk, alt-country, cosmic country, and more. Aaron Lee Tasjan performs a Friday night kickoff show on June 11.
Breaking down the wall between performer and fan, Lost Art will include Inner Circle Experiences with the performers. These will be announced in the coming weeks.
“Fans want to experience music again, to see the bands they love with friends in a safe, open-air environment. Lost Art Music Festival provides that,” festival founder Jim Ethridge said in a news release. “We’re fans, too, and can’t wait to soak in the Georgia sunshine with an adult beverage and our favorite bands.”
The festival’s location, Foxhall Resort, is in rural Douglas County and boasts gorgeous one- two-, and three-bedroom villas alongside a newly built clubhouse on this 1,100-plus acre outdoor enthusiast retreat with rolling hillsides along the Chattahoochee River.
The festival grounds are 115,000 square feet and will be operated at 20% capacity. A festival COVID coordinator onsite is tasked with ensuring safety measures are followed by staff, vendors, and guests throughout the festival.
Hand sanitizing and washing stations, cashless transactions, and frequent sanitization of surfaces are a few of the additional steps taken to provide a safe environment. Clear signage will designate COVID protocols for each area of the festival, and Lost Art staff will be there to assist every step of the way.
Because information about the pandemic changes often, Lost Art will update the Safety page on its website to coordinate efforts with the most recent counsel from experts.
Sponsors for the event include Cathead Distillery, New Belgium Brewing Company, Creative Loafing, WABE 90.1FM, and The Creek 100.9 FM.
VIP festival tickets include access to The Paddock Private Bar & Shaded Porch and an additional viewing area by the stage as well as private bathrooms, private bar, and five complimentary beverages.
Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are priced at $69.25 (tax included), and VIP tickets are $168 (tax included).
Tickets are available at www.LostArtMusicFest.com. The event is rain or shine.
